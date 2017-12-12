44News | Evansville, IN

Trump Signs Indiana Senator’s Provision Into Law, Aims To Confront North Korea

December 12th, 2017 Indiana

President Trump signed Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly’s provision into law today that aims to confront North Korea. That provision was part of the annual Defense Bill.

It requires the administration to bring a strategy to Congress that explains how the U.S. will tackle North Korea’s nuclear threat to America.

As a ranking member of the strategic forces subcommittee, Donnelly secured $12.3 billion for the Missile Defense Agency. That money aims to strengthen homeland and regional missile defense systems that protect the U.S. and our allies.

The bill also hands out $24 million to fund a military construction project at the Crane Army Ammunition Center in Indiana.

