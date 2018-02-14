Trump Proposes Changes to SNAP

A blue apron-style program is being proposed by the Trump administration through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Benefits for recipients would include a food box which is being called America’s Harvest Box rather than money. The US Department of Agriculture says the change could save more than $129 over the next 10 years.

Executive Director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry Emily Weikert says the proposal would cut a third of existing funding impacting 90 percent of its clients.

“We know that often the president’s budget is often dead on arrival when it gets to Congress but this is the president’s blueprint,” says Weikert.

Under the USDA America’s Harvest Box proposal, all SNAP participating households receiving at least $90 per month will get a package of shelf stable foods.

The box would fulfill about half of the SNAP recipients benefits while the remaining half would still be provided on their electronic benefit transfer card.

Indiana State Representative Jim Lucas says the proposal guarantees nutritious food and the accountability the program needs. “We either start pulling it is now getting a handle on it and getting people turn the ship around or when it does crash it’ll be 10 times worse,” says Lucas.

The USDA currently buys food for several nutrition programs including the national school lunch program and the emergency food assistance program.

All items in the box will be home-grown by American farmers and producers.

