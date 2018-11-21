Home Kentucky Trump Moves Forward with Medicaid Requirements in Kentucky November 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Trump Administration approves work requirements for Kentucky Medicaid recipients. This comes after a judge blocked the state’s first attempt to create a work requirement earlier this year.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says the new rules can begin as soon as April and will be phased in over several months.

Some adults will be required to complete 80 hours of community engagement each month. That includes a job, volunteering, or going to school.

A federal judge blocked the program in June.

The ruling re-started the application process which wrapped up this week.

