Trump Holds Make America Great Again Rally

President Trump is headed back to Washington D.C. after finishing his Make America Great Again rally at 8:37 p.m. Thursday. The Ford Center in downtown Evansville was packed as hundreds of people from all across the country traveled to see the President.

While here in Evansville, President Trump endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun. Braun is facing U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly in November.

Authorities tell 44News that people were apprehended outside the rally. It was also reported that one protester spoke out during the rally and was escorted away.

In response to Thursday’s rally, Donnelly sent 44News a statement saying he couldn’t watch the rally because he was he was heading to Washington D.C. for Senator John McCain’s memorial services.

Donnelly says he still believes Hoosiers will want a senator who always puts them first before any politician or political party. He says that’s what he has been and will continue to be if re-elected.

President Trump is already planning his next MAGA rally for next week.

