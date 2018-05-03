Home Indiana President Trump and Vice President Pence Coming Back To Indiana May 3rd, 2018 Warren Korff Indiana

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to return to the Hoosier State.

The Trump Campaign says the two will make a campaign stop in South Bend May 10th. Trump will be campaigning for the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate. Who that is remains to be seen. Congressman Luke Messer, Congressman Todd Rokita, and former State Senator Mike Braun are battling it out for the nomination. The primary is May 8th.

The rally will take place in the home town of incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly.

This will be Trump’s ninth rally in Indiana since he announced he was running for President in 2015.

Warren Korff

