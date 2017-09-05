Trump Administration Rescinds DACA Program

The Trump Administration is canceling a program which allowed undocumented immigrants brought to America as children to stay and work legally. An estimated 800,000 DACA recipients are given work permits which last for two years.

The administration will phase out the program by allowing current permits to expire.

Requests for new permits, which have already been submitted will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, “The Department of Homeland Security should begin an orderly, lawful wind down, including the cancellation of the memo that authorized this program.”

President Obama implemented DACA five years ago with an executive action, but the Trump Administration argued the program is unconstitutional.

Speaker Ryan said Tuesday he hopes the House and Senate can agree on a permanent legislative solution to the issue.

Comments

comments