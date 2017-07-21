TruGreen to Donate $36K to Adopt-An-Ash Program

TruGreen will be donating thousands of dollars for the treatment of Ash trees in Evansville. TruGreen is donating $36,000 as part of the Adopt-An-Ash program on city properties.

In May 2016, the City of Evansville partnered with TruGreen and the Evansville Parks Foundation to begin a program, Adopt-An-Ash, to save local Ash trees from the Emerald Ash Borer.

Since then more than 100 Ash trees have been treated through this partnership and from donations.

The Emerald Ash Borer is a highly invasive, non-native pest that kills Ash trees. It has killed millions of Ash trees in central and eastern North America since around 2003.

TruGreen’s donation will allow the program and its partners to treat another 190 Ash trees.

Once completed, more than 96% of the Ash trees infected by the Emerald Ash Borer will have been treated and potentially saved.

The Emerald Ash Borer is a highly invasive, non-native pest that kills Ash trees. It has killed millions of Ash trees in central and eastern North America since being introduced into the U.S. around 2003.

Comments

comments