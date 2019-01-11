44News | Evansville, IN

Truckers Suing Gov. Holcomb Over Increased Toll Prices

January 11th, 2019 Indiana

Truck drivers are suing Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb over a 35-percent fee increase placed on large trucks that use the Indiana toll road.

The federal lawsuit challenges whether it’s legal to put a fee on the big rigs. The lawsuit says truckers will not benefit from the hike because the revenue will be used for projects unrelated to the toll road.

A spokesperson for Gov. Holcomb says they don’t believe there’s a constitutional issue.

Back in September, Gov. Holcomb announced that the toll road operator, Indiana Toll Road Concession Company, would increase tolls to help pay for more than $1 billion in state infrastructure improvements over the next several years.

The 157-mile tollway crosses northern Indiana from Chicago to the Indiana-Ohio state line.

