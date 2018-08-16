The Henderson County Fairgrounds will be filled with tons of shiny trucks for a great cause this weekend.

It’s the Truckers Helping Hands 5th Annual Chrome and Lights Truck Show, and all proceeds go towards breast cancer research.

The event is aimed at raising awareness for cancer by enticing the community to come out and see semi trucks when they’re lit up.

The community will also get a chance to learn about the life of a truck driver and what goes into their day to day routine on the job.

Food trucks, activities for the kids, and live music will be at the Henderson County Fairgrounds this weekend!

















