44News | Evansville, IN

Truck Overturns Into Ditch on US 60

Truck Overturns Into Ditch on US 60

August 8th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Officials say a truck overturned in Henderson County. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1000 Block of US 60 in Spotsville.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, a female, lost control of the truck and went into a ditch, causing the truck to overturn.

She was able to get out of the truck. She complained of neck pain and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. Road was closed for over an hour as crews had to retrieve her and the truck.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.