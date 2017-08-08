Truck Overturns Into Ditch on US 60

Officials say a truck overturned in Henderson County. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1000 Block of US 60 in Spotsville.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, a female, lost control of the truck and went into a ditch, causing the truck to overturn.

She was able to get out of the truck. She complained of neck pain and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. Road was closed for over an hour as crews had to retrieve her and the truck.

