A truck overturned back up traffic on the Twin Bridge Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on the northbound bridge in the lanes that are heading southbound on the Twin Bridges.

Officials say the driver sustained minor injuries which were treated on the scene.

Kentucky State Police have cleared the wreckage. Only one lane remains open on the southbound bridge

Stay with 44News for any more updates on the incident.

Comments

comments