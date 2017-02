Home Indiana Truck Overturned After Hit and Run Accident Overnight in Evansville February 23rd, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

A hit and run accident early Thursday morning, caused one man’s vehicle to overturn on Highway 41 in Evansville. The accident happened around 12:30am near Denny’s. Officers say a man driving his truck in the south bound lane of US 41 was rear ended causing him to flip the vehicle. Witnesses say they saw a dark colored vehicle speeding from the scene. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

