Home Indiana Truck Hit By Train In Huntingburg May 17th, 2018 Blaine Fentress Indiana

Emergency crews, including Indiana State Police, are on the scene of a train vs. truck accident in Huntingburg.

According to Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, a truck has been struck by a train on CR 400 West, near Farbest Foods. Life Flight was called to the scene for at least one injury. Due to the accident, CR 400 as well as Styline Drive and Chestnut Street has been closed while the investigation is ongoing by Indiana State Police.

Comments

comments