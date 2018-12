Home Indiana Truck Hauling Vehicles Causes Debacle on Morgan Ave. & I-69 December 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A pickup truck hauling a trailer that was pulling two other pickups rolls over on the Morgan Avenue exit from I-69.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday. The ramp was closed while crews tried to tow all of the vehicles away from the roadway.

Traffic was backed up onto Southbound 69 while the wreck was cleaned up.

The people inside the truck had to be cut out but there were no injuries reported.

Comments

comments