Authorities confirm a truck hauling a trailer, filled with concrete statues, has flipped, spilling its load all over the eastbound lanes of U.S. 60.

It happened around 3 p.m. Monday in Owensboro between Pleasant Valley Rd. and KY 54.

No injuries have been reported and crews say they mess should be cleaned up rather quickly.

