Truck Driver Shortage Leads to Rising Prices

A shortage of truck drivers has caused an increase in prices on everyday goods. With fewer drivers comes a rise in freight costs which has led to a hike in retail prices.

Experts believe the situation will only worsen over the next couple of years. Right now, there’s a shortage of about 51,000 drivers nationwide.

In 2016, there were about 36,000 open driver spots nationwide.

The American Trucking Association is predicting that this number will rise to 100,000 by 2021.

