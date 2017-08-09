Home Indiana Truck Driver Involved In Crash That Killed UE Student Appears In Court August 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The truck driver involved in a deadly crash that killed a University of Evansville student appears in court. Kent Hayenga, of Linn Grove, Iowa, was advised on his charges and rights. The court found probable cause for Hayenga.

In May, police say Devin Cyr was stopped at a traffic light on Highway 41 and County Road 100 West when Hayenga failed to stop at the intersection and slammed into Cyr’s car then hit another car driven by Dylan Barnes.

Cyr was taken to Deaconess Hospital where he later died. Barnes was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Hayenga faces manslaughter and reckless homicide charges.

His next court appearance is on Friday, October 13th at 9 a.m. for a progress hearing.

