Truck Driver Facing Charges For Manslaughter

The Gibson County prosecutor has filed charges against a truck driver in connection to a fatal crash back in May.

Kent Hayenga of Iowa is facing charges for manslaughter and reckless homicide in connection with that fatal crash on US 41.

It killed the driver of one car and injured the driver of another.

Indiana State Police say Hayenga was driving his semi southbound when he rear ended a car driven by Devin Cyr then hit another car driven by Dylan Barnes.

Cyr died in that crash.

Hayenga will be in court in Gibson County Wednesday morning.

Comments

comments