Truck Driver to be Arrested in Connection with Fatal Highway 41 Crash

A Gibson County Judge finds probable cause to arrest Kent Hayenga, of Linn Grove, Iowa. Hayenga was involved in a fatal crash on May 6th that killed the driver of one car and injured the driver of another on Highway 41.

The Gibson County Prosecutor filed manslaughter and reckless homicide charges against Hayenga for his alleged involvement.

Indiana State Police say Devin Cyr was stopped at a traffic light on Highway 41 and County Road 100 West when Hayenga failed to stop at the intersection and slammed into Cyr’s car then hit another car driven by Dylan Barnes.

Cyr was taken to Deaconess Hospital where he later died. Barnes was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if Hayenga is in Indiana at this time, but if arrested, he will be held in Gibson County on a $30,000 bond.

