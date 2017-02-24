Truck Catches Fire at Scott Township FD in Darmstadt
Emergency crews have extinguished a fire that happened at the Scott Township Fire Department. It happened around 1:00 p.m. at the fire station in Darmstadt. One of the trucks was engulfed in flames. Fire officials say there was no fire damage to the building, but there is smoke damage to the building. There are no injuries. The fire is out and the scene is clear.
The State Fire Marshall is on his way to the scene.
Previous Story
Emergency crews are being called to the Scott Township Fire Department for reports of a fire. The fire station is located in the 12000 block of Darmstadt Road in Darmstadt.
There are few details at this time, but 44News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this information as it becomes available.