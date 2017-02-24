Home Indiana Truck Catches Fire at Scott Township FD in Darmstadt February 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Emergency crews have extinguished a fire that happened at the Scott Township Fire Department. It happened around 1:00 p.m. at the fire station in Darmstadt. One of the trucks was engulfed in flames. Fire officials say there was no fire damage to the building, but there is smoke damage to the building. There are no injuries. The fire is out and the scene is clear.

The State Fire Marshall is on his way to the scene.

Comments

comments