Tropicana’s Land-Based Casino Opens In Evansville

In Evansville, Tropicana’s new land-based casino is officially open after Friday morning’s ribbon cutting. The new casino has a lot of things to look forward to including a restaurant called the tap house, and it has 36 beers on tap.

Visitors can also check out the 421 lounge, which will convert to a night club after 11 on Friday and Saturday nights.

Mayor Winnecke says the new land-based casino is an entertainment destination.

Mayor Winnecke said, “Lunch or dinner at a very nice restaurant, you can walk up to the deli. If you just want to come in and listen to some live music after work, you can do that, and never gamble if you don’t want to. So it really is an entertainment destination, and not just a land-based casino.”

Evansville was home to Indiana’s first riverboat casino when it opened in 1995 as the Casino Aztar.

