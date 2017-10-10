Home Indiana Evansville Tropicana Will Close To Prepare For Move To Land-Based Casino October 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville gamblers might want to jump ship before the Tropicana Riverboat Casino closes. The riverboat will be closing for good on Monday, October 16th at 6 a.m. to prepare for the move to the new land-based casino.

The current riverboat was Indiana’s first casino, opening back in 1995 as the Casino Aztar.

Tropicana’s new 75,000-square-foot land-based casino facility will include everything from a 24-hour deli to a souped up nightclub complete with bottle service, two restaurants, and an entertainment lounge. There will also be Las Vegas-style lights outside and a bar with 32 beers on tap.

To move from the boat to land, the Tropicana Evansville Casino will be closed between Monday, October 16th at 6 a.m. through Friday, October 20th at around 10 a.m.

Tropicana will cut the ribbon on its new land-based casino Friday, October 20th at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit Tropicana Evansville.

