Tropicana Will Close To Prepare For Move To Land-Based Casino
Evansville gamblers might want to jump ship before the Tropicana Riverboat Casino closes. The riverboat will be closing for good on Monday, October 16th at 6 a.m. to prepare for the move to the new land-based casino.
The current riverboat was Indiana’s first casino, opening back in 1995 as the Casino Aztar.
Tropicana’s new 75,000-square-foot land-based casino facility will include everything from a 24-hour deli to a souped up nightclub complete with bottle service, two restaurants, and an entertainment lounge. There will also be Las Vegas-style lights outside and a bar with 32 beers on tap.
To move from the boat to land, the Tropicana Evansville Casino will be closed between Monday, October 16th at 6 a.m. through Friday, October 20th at around 10 a.m.
Tropicana will cut the ribbon on its new land-based casino Friday, October 20th at 10 a.m.
