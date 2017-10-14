Tropicana Riverboat Set to Close on Monday

Gamblers in Evansville only have a little longer to gamble on the Tropicana Riverboat Casino before it closes.

The Riverboat Casino closes for good on Monday, October 16th at 6:00 a.m. in preparation for the new land based casino. The Riverboat was Indiana’s first casino. It opened in 1995 as Casino Aztar.

Tropicana’s new 75,000 square foot land based casino will include a 24 hour delay, a nightclub, two restaurants, and an entertainment lounge. The new casino will open with a ribbon cutting on October 20th at 10:00 a.m.

