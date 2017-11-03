Tropicana Riverboat Receives New Name and Purpose

44News has gathered more information on the old Tropicana Riverboat that that it has left Evansville.

The boat will ultimately end up in New Orleans. It will be turned into a music and entertainment venue that can either dock in the New Orleans or cruise the Mississippi River.

It’ll also get a new name, the Riverboat Louis Armstrong once its renovated. Hospitality enterprises New Orleans plans to put the former Tropicana Riverboat where the Paddlewheeler currently sits at the Hilton New Orleans riverside.

