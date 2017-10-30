Tropicana Riverboat Leaves Evansville Riverfront

The Tropicana Riverboat is leaving the Evansville riverfront for good. After nearly 22 years, operating as Indiana’s first riverboat casino, the riverboat will leave the riverfront Monday afternoon.

Within the next hour, the riverboat will be moved from the riverfront to Evansville Marina to remove the boat’s smokestacks.

Tropicana officials have not given a statement about where the boat will be going, but some sources have told 44News that its headed south to New Orleans and it may become a tour boat.

The Tropicana riverboat has been a landmark in the community since December of 1995 and has served as a casino gaming vessel on the city’s riverfront. It closed permanently on October 16th to prepare for the new land-based casino, which opened on October 20th.

