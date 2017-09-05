Home Indiana Evansville Tropicana To Open Land Based Casino October 20th September 5th, 2017 Eli Roberts Evansville, Indiana

Get ready to gamble. In just 44 days, the new land-based Tropicana Casino will be opening in Evansville at 10AM on October 20th.

Officials made the announcement today while giving the first tour of the new gaming floor to the media.

To sum up the new facility, think Las Vegas – only smaller. The land-based Tropicana will have everything from a 24-hour deli to a souped out nightclub complete with bottle service. Also expect Vegas-style lights outside and a bar with thirty-two beers on tap.

The facility marks a massive upgrade for Tropicana Evansville.

The General Manager of the Tropicana Evansville, John Chaszar, says getting to this point took a lot of hard work. “When I say countless hours went into the planning of this, there’s a significant amount of hours that have been dedicated.”

In just forty-four days, staff will be taking on the massive move as they close the riverboat casino on October 16th before carrying 1,100 slot machines up the river dock and across the street. They’ll open just four days later on land.

Casino management says coordinating such a complex project makes them proud of their staff.

“Normally a team like this just builds a casino, but we’re running a casino at the same time,” Chaszar said. “So think about that. We’re taxed in two different directions with our time and our energies, and to be able to continue our experience on the boat and to plan and develop this it’s been amazing.”

The current riverboat was Indiana’s first casino, opening back in 1995 as the Casino Aztar.

Modeled after a Civil War era steamer, the riverboat was only meant to last so long.

“All river boats have a life expectancy,” Stacey McNeill, the Executive Director of Marketing, said. “So when we started looking at ours, we were in the shorter range of life expectancy, so we would have had to spend a lot of money to either bring in a new vessel or do something different.”

Upgrading the boat would have cost up to $50 million. At the same time, many of the boat’s problems, like poor ventilation, would have been hard to solve.

A new, ultra modern HVAC system will keep indoor air fresh.

“On the boat, we recycle 15% of the air,” Chaszar said. “Here, we’ll have 100% fresh air all the time.”

With the opening date just around the corner, the Tropicana needs help. Management says they’re going to be hiring up to 100 positions starting tomorrow.

They also say it’s a good place to work: More than fifty people have been working at the casino since the day it opened back in 1995.

