Tropicana Hosting Job Fair This Saturday

Tropicana Evansville will be hosting another job fair Saturday and will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The meetings will take place in the Las Vegas and Atlantic City conference rooms in Tropicana.

Tropicana is hiring in all of its departments. Organizers plan on making on the spot job offers to qualified candidates.

Tropicana officials say it’s great place to work and that many employees have been with the hotel and casino since it opened in 1995.

To be apply for a position visit Tropicana Casinos and search Tropicana Evansville for current job openings.

Comments

comments