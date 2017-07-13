44News | Evansville, IN

Tropicana to Hold Job Fair for its Land-Based Casino

July 13th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Evansville’s new land-based casino is looking to add to its staff. The Tropicana is hosting a job fair on Saturday, July 29th to showcase job opportunities at the casino, and there will be on-the-spot job offers.

This event will be held in the Tropicana Evansville Hotel’s Las Vegas & Atlantic City Rooms from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Positions that are available, include table games, slots, food & beverage, hotel, housekeeping, and security.

Applicants must apply online before the job fair to be considered for an interview.

For job listings and an online application, visit Tropicana Casinos Careers.

