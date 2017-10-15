Tropicana Evansville Sends Off Riverboat Casino

Tonight local community members gathered at Tropicana Evansville to celebrate the last full day of having the riverboat casino. While many talked about their fond memories on the boat, others talked about how excited they were for the new land based casino. Officials believe the casino will see even better days with the land based facility along with its new features.

Visitors can expect new restaurants, bars, and a new entertainment venue called 421, named after the casino’s street address. A brand new deli will also operate 24 hours a day; giving gamers and visitors a convenient food option during all kinds of hours. Tropicana officials are excited for the land based casino and says visitors near and far will experience a world class gaming environment.

The land based casino will operate for the first time this week on October 20th.

