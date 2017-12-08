Tropicana Evansville Raises $1,800 For Santa Clothes Club

Tropicana Evansville is doing its part to spread Holiday cheer this season. This week the casino hosted its annual Charity Slot and Blackjack Tournaments. People could join by either donating toys or $10.

All of the proceeds benefit the Salvation Army’s Toy Town and Santa Clothes Club.

Tropicana officials say helping others is all part of the job.

Stacey McNeill, Executive Director of Marketing, said, “We’re always looking for ways to donate to organizations in our community to help people in need. Especially at this time of the year. It’s so important that children have warm clothes to wear in the winter and great toys under the tree for the holidays.”

This year more than 1,200 toys were presented to the Salvation Army Toy Town.

$1,800 was donated to Santa Clothes Club to buy new clothes for area kids.

