Tropicana Evansville Hosting Job Fair in Early September August 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Individuals looking for a new direction or a fresh start are being given that opportunity by Tropicana.

On September 6th, Tropicana Evansville’s Human Resources Department invites individuals to the Las Vegas and Atlantic City Conference Rooms located in the Tropicana Hotel for a Job Fair from 3:30PM to 6:00PM.

Tropicana in Evansville has a wide variety of job and career opportunities available to people seeking employment.

“Tropicana Evansville has great employees,” Bill Plahn, Executive Director of Human Resources announces with pride. “And with a variety of positions available, we want people to come out and find out how much fun work can be. Qualified applicants may even receive an on-the-spot job offer.”

Plahn also mentioned the Referral Bonus Program, which is an opportunity for Team Members and applicants to share a total of $1,150 over a one-year period. Also mentioned is the Team Member of the Month and Supervisor of the Quarter Employee Awards, which both offer cash rewards.

Department opportunities include Food & Beverage, Hotel Front Desk, Housekeeping, Receiving, Valet Attendants, Bartenders and Cocktail Servers, Dealers and Security/EMT.

Individuals wanting to interview can click here to visit Tropicana’s website.

