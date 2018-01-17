Tropicana Evansville Announces Job Fair

Tropicana Evansville is looking for fun, energetic, and dedicated workers to add to their Human Resources Department. The department will be hosting a job fair.

On January 18th, it will be held at the Tropicana Evansville Hotel in the Las Vegas and Atlantic City Conference Rooms from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Some available jobs include food & beverage, housekeeping, receiving, valet attendants, marketing, casino dealers, casino bartenders, security/EMT, and groundskeeper.

If you want to be considered for an interview go to Tropicana Evansville and complete an online application.

