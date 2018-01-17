44News | Evansville, IN

Tropicana Evansville Announces Job Fair

January 17th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Tropicana Evansville is looking for fun, energetic, and dedicated workers to add to their Human Resources Department. The department will be hosting a job fair.

On January 18th, it will be held at the Tropicana Evansville Hotel in the Las Vegas and Atlantic City Conference Rooms from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Some available jobs include food & beverage, housekeeping, receiving, valet attendants, marketing, casino dealers, casino bartenders, security/EMT, and groundskeeper.

If you want to be considered for an interview go to Tropicana Evansville and complete an online application.

