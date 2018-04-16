Tropicana Entertainment Selling Locations Including Evansville In $1.85 Billion Deal

Tropicana Entertainment, Inc. will be selling its properties and merging with another company. According to Tropicana Entertainment, it will sell its real estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties and merge its gaming and hotel operations into Eldorado Resorts in a $1.85 billion deal.

Eldorado Resorts will acquire casinos and resorts in Mississippi, Nevada, Missouri, New Jersey, Louisiana, and Indiana (Tropicana Evansville).

This deal does not include Tropicana’s Aruba assets, which will be disposed of as a condition to closing.

This deal is expected to close in the second half of 2018.

For more information about this sale agreement, visit Tropicana Entertainment.

To learn more about Tropicana click here.

Comments

comments