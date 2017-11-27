Home Indiana Evansville Tropicana Announces Registration Openings For Annual Charity Tournament November 27th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Tropicana is set to host its charity slot and blackjack tournaments next month.

Since 1996 the casino has celebrated the holiday season by hosting the tournaments which are different than other tournaments they host.

Each participant can register to play with either a $10 donation or a toy. The proceeds will benefit Evansville’s Salvation Army Toy Town and Santa Clothes Club.

Both have been working with Tropicana for the last 21 years with nearly 22,000 toys and more than $42,000 donated over the years.

Registration with toys begins Monday, December 4 at 8 a.m. in the Tropicana Evansville Hotel Lobby.

Registration with cash begins Monday, December 4 at 11 a.m. in the Casino Tournament Area.

