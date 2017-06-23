10:29 AM: Tropical Depression & Heavy Rainfall Update

Bands of heavy rainfall & embedded t’storm elements will pivot around the approaching & passing Tropical Depression Cindy in our southern counties today. However, the heaviest, most widespread rainfall will exit later this afternoon.

In these heaviest bands, the rainfall totals are already pretty impressive with 1.44″ at Oakland City & 2.25″ near Grayville, Illinois. Evansville Regional Airport has measured 0.88″. Much less has fallen east & southeast of Evansville area, but those areas will see heavy rainfall midday-afternoon.

There is a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather along & southeast of a Huntingburg to Evansville to Morganfield line. Given the high shear associated with the Cindy remnants, an isolated, brief, weak EF0 tornado is possible in the bands of heavy rainfall & t’storms.

Also, notice in the final image that 36 knot (41 mph) peak gusts get into southeast Hopkins, Muhlenberg & Ohio counties with the tropical depression. This morning, winds have gusted to 47 mph at Memphis, Tennessee & 44 mph in northern Mississippi from the depression. The current gusts in western Tennessee are approaching 40 mph, so some gusts to 40 mph still look possible in the far southeast around the center of the system this afternoon.

Otherwise, the rainfall will exit this evening, followed by partial clearing & much less humid air working in.

High-resolution model images are courtesy of Dr. Ryan Maue & WeatherBell:

