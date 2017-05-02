Home Indiana Troopers Guide Traffic Along U.S. 231 after Flooding May 2nd, 2017 Heather Good Indiana Pinterest

There are major traffic delays between Huntingburg and Jasper thanks to bridge work and recent flooding.

Weekend rain has caused many streets to flood forcing drivers to main roads like U.S. 231 in Dubois county.

The back-up was so bad Monday Indiana State troopers and sheriff’s deputies got to work Tuesday helping with traffic flow during peak hours.

Construction was already underway on a bridge along U.S. 231 when the storms hit. Traffic is down to a single lane on the bridge between Huntingburg and Jasper with a stop light. That is creating a bottleneck with more drivers taking the route since other roads are closed due to high water.

Authorities are asking drivers to remain patient and plan ahead for delays as long as flooded roads are an issue.

At times, traffic can stretch both directions into downtown Jasper and downtown Huntingburg.

Authorities suggest using State Road 162 to save time even if it is out of the way.

Officers will help guide traffic during peak hours as long as county and local roads remain flooded.

Drivers are asked to keep the phones away even when stuck in traffic. Authorities say that will reduce the number of rear-end collisions.

