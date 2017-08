Home Indiana Troopers to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint in Posey County August 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Wednesday night somewhere in Posey County.

Troopers will not release information about where the checkpoint will be located.

Drivers, who are sober and obeying the law, should expect about a two-minute delay.

Troopers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers, and everyone who passes the checkpoint will be stopped.

