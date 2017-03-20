Home Indiana Troopers to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint in Gibson Co. March 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this weekend in Gibson County. The exact location, date and time will not be released. Drivers that are not drinking and driving can expect a short delay of two to three minutes while passing through the checkpoint.

Troopers encourage drivers to call 911 or the closest ISP Post if they see another driver that may be impaired. Be prepared to give a description of the vehicle, location and direction of travel.

ISP is committed to keeping impaired drivers off the road, and deter others from drinking and driving.

