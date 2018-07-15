44News | Evansville, IN

Troopers Arrest Man After Finding Meth And Syringe

July 15th, 2018 Kentucky

A man from Beaver Dam is arrested after Troopers find Meth in the vehicle he was driving.

A Kentucky State Police Trooper pulled over 28 year old, Daniel Inhulsen Thursday afternoon for a traffic violation. During the stop, the trooper found out Inhulsen was driving with stolen vehicle registration plates. He also found a significant amount of meth and a syringe in the vehicle.

Inhulsen is being lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center on charges of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

