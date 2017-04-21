Home Indiana Evansville Trooper from the Evansville District is Honored at an Awards Ceremony April 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville District trooper is honored at an award ceremony in Indianapolis. Trooper Ross Rafferty is selected as the 2016 Trooper of the District. Tpr. Rafferty is being honored with this award for his outstanding enforcement efforts in the area of traffic and criminal enforcement, case and crash investigation and public information programs and community service. He was honored at the Indiana Government Center for the Indiana State Police Spring Award Ceremony in Indianapolis.

Rafferty is a four-year veteran and is currently assigned to the Evansville District All Crimes Policing Unit, which primarily concentrates on drug interdiction and DUI enforcement.

In 2016, Rafferty arrested 133 people on 212 criminal offenses, 49 of which were felonies. He also initiated 1,011 traffic contacts and arrested 18 impaired drivers. He primarily patrolled Gibson County last year.

