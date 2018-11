Home Indiana Evansville Troop 399 Christmas Tree Lot Open For Business November 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

One of the Tri-State’s largest Christmas tree lots is now open for business.

Boy Scout Troop 399 is set up once again at Sacred Heart Church on Evansville’s west side. More than a thousand trees and fresh made wreaths are available.

From now until Christmas Eve the lot will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the weekdays and 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. on the weekends.

