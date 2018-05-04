Trolley of Evansville Districts Now Running

One Evansville business owner saw his dream become a reality. The Trolley of Evansville Districts (TED) began running Friday.

Amy Word-Smith headed up the initiative which was funded through a community crowdsourcing grant. The trolley will connect Franklin Street, Main Street, Haynie’s Corner, and the Waterfront District. Smith says that’s just the beginning of how the city will benefit from the new service.

Word-Smith says, “We had to have a way for people to easily travel from Franklin Street to Main Street to Haynie’s Corner to the Waterfront District. And some kind of transportation thing, whatever that was, and we settled on this great old school trolley as you can see.”

Yearly passes may be purchased for $25 at Lamasco Bar and Grill.

TED hours:

Thursday: 6 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Friday: 6 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. -5 p.m. (free rides) and 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

For information on rates and yearly passes visit Trolley of Evansville Districts .

