Tristate Multiple Sclerosis Association Raises Funds Through an Autumn Walk

The Tristate Multiple Sclerosis Association held The Autumn walk along the Owensboro Riverfront today. The event raised money to continue to provide services to people with Multiple Sclerosis free of charge. They help more than 1400 families in the tri-state area.

The Tristate Multiple Sclerosis Association plans to host another Autumn Walk at Harrison High School in Evansville on November 5th. The walk starts at 1:30 p.m. and anyone interested can register at 12:30 p.m.

