Tristate Hot Stove League Announces 20th Anniversary of the Night of Memories

The Tristate Hot Stove League has announced the 20th Anniversary of the Night of Memories.

This year’s event will be held on January 12, 2019. The event will be hosted at the Vanderburgh County 4H Center, located at 201 E Boonville New Harmony Rd, Evansville, IN 47725.

The 20th annual Night of Memories will include several activities throughout the day. The event will consist of an autograph signing, which will start at 3:00PM. Guests can bring their items to the event and have them signed. Autograph prices vary, and will be released soon.

Jim Edmonds and Mark Grace will have a limited amount of autographs available, so guests are asked to check the event’s webpage and Facebook for further details. Tickets are required to enter the autograph session, and is open to all ages. Tickets will run for $25.00 each and can be purchased in advance from any Tristate Hot Stove member or at the door. These tickets will also get you into the evening chat session and auction.

The evening session will begin at 6:00PM, and is for people ages 21 and over. This event includes several opportunities to purchase unique items from our silent or live auction. Along with the auctions, we will have several items up for raffle.

The main event includes a very rare opportunity to hear the stars discuss their careers and tell stories of their past.

This year’s Night of Memories guest include some familiar faces, along with several new guests. Evansville’s own, NFL HOFer Bob Griese will be joined by another famous Evansville native and Yankees Legend, Don Mattingly. Both will be joined by rising MLB pitcher and Mater Dei graduate, Jerad Eickhoff.

Central graduate Aaron Barrett, who recently resigned with the Washington Nationals, will also be in attendance.

Mark Grace and Jim Edmonds will be joining this year’s event as first year guests. Mark Grace was most famously known for his years with the Chicago Cubs. Mark is also a World Series winner, along with four Gold Glove Awards. Mark will be joined by Cardinals Legend, Jim Edmonds. Jim Edmonds also is a World Series winner, and won eight Gold Glove Awards. They will be joined by Cardinals Great, Rick Ankiel.

Other guests may be announced at a later date.

