Triple A Offers Winter Safety Driving Tips

AAA offers some winter safety driving tips to keep in mind.

First, don’t use cruise control while you are driving on any slippery surface.

Second, the normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to 10 seconds on slick roads.

Lastly, don’t power up hills applying extra gas on snow-covered roads. That leads to spinning tires and lack of traction.

Instead, try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill. Let that carry you to the top.

