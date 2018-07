Home Kentucky Trio Of Robbers Strike Again In Central Kentucky July 1st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Officials believe a trio of robbers who hit a Tristate bank held up another bank in Central Kentucky.

Deputies believe the same three men who robbed the Hancock County Bank in Lewisport on June 7th, robbed the Casey County Bank in Dunnville earlier this week. According to reports the description of the robbers, the M-O and the description of the get away car were the same.

No arrests have been made in either case.

