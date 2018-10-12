Have You Tried “Sweet Heat” Skittles & Starburst?

Wrigley announced yesterday that we would see a new flavor of Skittles in 2019, “Zombie Skittles”, 5 fruity flavors with hidden rotten zombie flavors mixed in.

But, back in May, at the National Confectioners Association’s “Sweets and Snacks Expo” in Chicago, they announced they would be releasing “Sweet Heat” this year.

Flavors include fiery watermelon, blazin mango, flamin orange, sizzlin strawberry and lemon spark; Starburst flavors have similar monikers.

And they’ve made it to the Tri State!





I found these at the Marathon on the corner of the Lloyd and Fulton Avenue.

Zane said they weren’t spicy at all, my Kevin and I liked them, Kayla says they’re “enjoyable”, but Morning Producer Nolan said, “Not for me”.

What do you think?

If you’ve tried these, let us know what you thought on our 44News This Morning Facebook page.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments