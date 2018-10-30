Trick-or-Treating Starts Early For Henderson Kids

Straight from the bus stop to downtown kids in Henderson got an early start with the trick or treating follies.

With rain expected to drench the area Wednesday the weather was beautiful for a Halloween eve celebration.

Kids were able to take a photo with a minion as they strutted their stuff through downtown Henderson looking for the biggest candy bars.

It was a relatively short block for trick or treaters in Henderson hours ran from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

