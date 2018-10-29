Trick-Or-Treating Changes And Safety Tips

It’s no trick. Children in costumes will be flooding the Tri-state the day before Halloween.

There’s rain in the forecast for Wednesday so several Halloween plans are taking place tomorrow.

Law enforcement wants to make sure families enjoy their Halloween activities and treats without a scare.

Trick-or-treaters will be going door-to-door just before dark so drivers beware.

“Be vigilant,” says Vanderburgh County sheriff David Wedding.

“Make sure you operate with your headlights on and be watchful for the children that may dart in front of your vehicles.”

Costumes should be safe.

Many towns are scheduled for trick or treating into the night.

Safety lights can be added to make sure trick-or-treaters are visible to drivers.

“If a costume is too long then it could be a trip hazard,” says Nick Nackery Owner Suzy Blesch.

“Or like the all black skin suits. We usually suggest that they not go out by themselves because after dart they become invisible.”

Children should trick-or-treat in a neighborhood they are familiar with. Using a cell phone is critical to keep in contact with family.

So it’s important for trick-or-treaters like Evelyn Clements to have a game plan.

“I basically just discuss with my parents first the area I will be going around which is just basically around my house,” says Clements.

And trick or treat in groups.

“Someone who looks a little suspicious we try to cross the side walk or just try not to make eye contact and just stay away as much as you can,” says Clements.

Dark residences should be avoided.

“Make sure when you are trick-or-treating you go up to homes that are welcoming to kids where they are well lit, doors are open, and they look people friendly” says Sheriff Wedding.

“People that may be on the sexual offender registry list they have been instructed to keep their houses dark.”

Sheriff wedding also recommends checking bags for unopened candy and examining the treats before your child starts eating.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke recommends trick-or-treating take place Tuesday.

Indiana:

Jasper Tuesday 6-8 p.m.

Chandler Tuesday 4-8 p.m.

Newburgh Tuesday 4-8 p.m.

Elberfield Tuesday 4-9 p.m.

Birdseye 6-8 p.m.

Holland 6-8 p.m.

Kentucky:

Henderson, Owensboro, Daviess, Sebree, Clay, Dixon, Wheatcroft trick-or-treating will be held Tuesday.

Madisonville Tuesday 4-8 p.m.

Dawson Springs Tuesday 4-7 p.m.

Central City Tuesday 3-5 p.m.

Sturgis Tuesday 3-7 p.m. with a block party from 5 to 7 p.m.

Comments

comments