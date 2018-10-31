Trick-or-Treaters Welcomed at Ark Crisis

A lot of kids around the Tri-State are already home eating their Halloween candy. However, the rain isn’t stopping many other trick-or-treaters on this All Hallows Eve

There are several indoor Halloween happenings around the Tri-State. A Halloween party at Ark Crisis Child Care Center was held Wednesday afternoon.

Ark provides child care for kids six weeks to six years old for free. Kids got to trick-or-treat, play games, and do crafts with sorority members from UE’s Alpha Omicron Pi Chapter.

Ark Crisis Center Executive Director Angie Richards Cooley says, “A lot of the children that we see here at ark are going through some kind of crisis or turmoil in their families. And this that bit of bright spot that they don’t have to worry about what’s going on wherever they may be. They just get to enjoy, be kids, and have a total blast.”

While many communities did change their trick or treating hours some didn’t so watch for kids out at about in their costumes.

